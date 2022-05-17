Where to find all Golden Seeds in Siofra River — Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

Elden Ring offers players a vast environment to explore, and many items are squirreled away across the Lands Between. Siofra River is one such environment, tucked beneath Mistwood. A total of three Golden Seeds are available here, although only one is actually in Mistwood proper — the other two are within Mohgwyn Palace, which shares the map space with Siofra River.

Siofra River

Siofra River is a juxtaposition of places that Tarnished will visit, in one way or another, throughout the entirety of the game. Whether its the heights of the Nokron, the Eternal City, or Mohgwyn proper, there are multiple times players will step through the portals and elevators of Siofra. Thankfully, the enemies and bosses here don’t pose much a threat to a more experienced player, with Mohgwyn himself being the strong outlier.

Seed 1

The first Golden Seed is the only one within Siofra, and thus can be grabbed early in the game. From the Grace Below the Well, move southwest across a structural brace to find this tree sitting by itself, prominently placed.

Note

Seeds 2 & 3 are unique. Once one has been grabbed, the other will despawn in the world is reloaded, meaning teleporting or death will result in the other seed no longer being attainable. This isn’t cause for undue alarm — players need a total of 30 Golden Seeds in order to max the flask usage at 14, and this guide totals currently at 42.

It’s unknown whether this behavior is intentional, or the result of a bug. If intentional, these two seeds are notable for being the only pair that can force the other to be unobtainable.

Seed 2

The second Golden Seed is located within Mohgwyn Palace. Players will need to eliminate the cultists at the shrine, move behind the statue, and leap to the rock where this unfortunate individual has met their demise. Players will want to hit this seed first: the other is far trickier to safely grab.

Seed 3

This seed initially appears as the rational first pick within Mohgwyn, by map alone. Once players reach the southern blood lake, however, three invasion iterations from an NPC invader Nameless White Mask will add to a hectic fray. Eliminate the first one, mount Torrent, and immediately move to the marked Golden Seed before the second one spawns.

Blood geysers threaten to dismount players, along with Monstrous Crows and Rotten Strays. Play it safe once the first Golden Seed of Mohgwyn has been grabbed, and kill the rotten invaders for a full War Surgeon armor set.