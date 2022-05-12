Where to find all the Bell Bearing Hunter bosses in Elden Ring

Bell Bearing Hunters come in the night and wreak havoc on those they encounter. These bosses are copies of Elemer of the Briar from the Shaded Castle and are just as powerful. An encounter with one of these bosses might mean death and you must be willing to accept that. Defeating these bosses can lead to great fortune for each one drops a Bell Bearing that grants you new items from the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold. If you haven’t come across all of these hunters, consider yourself lucky. Here is where you can find all the Bell Bearing Hunter bosses in Elden Ring.

Limgrave

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first of the Bell Bearing Hunters can be found in the starting area of Limgrave. From where you first enter the world, head north through the Stormgate and head east to the Warmaster’s Shack. Here you will find Barnahl. Wait until nighttime and the Bell Bearing Hunter will arrive and Berahl will be gone. Defeat this hunter to earn yourself the Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing.

Liurnia

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After reaching Liurnia, the land to the north of Limgrave, you can find a Bell Bearing Hunter at the Church of Vows. This area is home to Miriel the turtle. Once you reach the lake section of Liurnia, head to the northeast and get back on land. Follow the road north and you will find the church. At night, the Bell Bearing Hunter will appear. Defeat this hunter to obtain the Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing.

Caelid

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Caelid is the area to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood with red sands and poisonous swamps. The northern section of this area is known as Dragonbarrow and is home to multiple dragons that roam the area. Find the Isolated Merchant’s Shack in the northern part of Caelid to find the Bell Bearing Hunter. You can easily reach this area by using the trapped chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins and then riding northeast from the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Defeat the hunter here to obtain Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing.

Capital Outskirts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final Bell Bearing Hunter can be found outside of the Royal Capital of Leyndell in Altus Plateau. Once you reach the Capital Outskirts, head north to find the Hermit Merchant’s Shack. This area is to the north of the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace. Defeat the Bell Bearing Hunter that appears here to obtain the Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing. Remember to return these Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold to unlock the new items.