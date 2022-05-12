Where to find all the Death Rite Bird field bosses in Elden Ring

Similar to the Deathbird bosses, the Death Rite Birds are powerful field bosses that can wreak havoc on your health bar if you aren’t careful. These bosses use ghostflame weapons that deal frost damage and can leave you frostbitten. This frostbite will destroy your health and kill you before you even have time to react. Good luck using Torrent during the fight because these birds can often one-shot your horse. Luckily, you get a nice reward for defeating each one of these bosses. Here is where you can find all of the Death Rite Bird field bosses in Elden Ring.

Caelid

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Possibly the first of the Death Rite Birds you will come across when traversing the Lands Between is the one in the Caelid region. This is the area to the east of Limgrave with the red sands and poisonous swamps. Go along the path to the south and you will find the Death Rite Bird to the east of where the Nomadic Merchant resides. This area is just south of the Sellia Gateway. This bird can appear during any part of the day, so stay on your guard. Once defeated, this bird will drop the Death’s Poker.

Liurnia

Screenshot by DoubleXP

North of Limgrave and Stormveil Castle, you will find the magical land of Liurnia, home to the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Go to the east of the academy in the lake area at night and you will find a Death Rite Bird that is ready to take you on. This bird spawns in the rocky area to the northeast of the Academy Gate Town and drops the Ancient Death Rancor spell when defeated.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It may take some time to find this Death Rite Bird since it is high up in the Mountaintops of the Giants. After reaching this area, head northeast to the frozen lake area before heading up the mountains behind you where there is a graveyard. Head southeast through the graveyard and you will find the Death Rite Bird on the path to Castle Sol. This bird appears during both night and day and drops the Death Ritual Spear when defeated.

Consecrated Snowfield

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The last bird on the list spawns in the optional area that opens up after obtaining the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using the Grand Lift of Rold. Go to the northern side of the Consecrated Snowfield to the southeast of the Apostate Derelict at night and you will find the final Death Rite Bird waiting for you. This bird drops the Explosive Ghostflame sorcery when defeated.