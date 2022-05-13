Where to find all the Demi-Human Queen bosses in Elden Ring

The Demi-Humans don’t pose much of a threat when you first run into them in Limgrave. They take two or three hits to defeat and then it’s on to the next enemy in sight. Later on, you will come across a Demi-Human Queen. These bosses are much tougher than their smaller counterparts and much larger. These behemoths can easily smack you around with the staves that they use and the spells that they cast. There are multiple Demi-Human Queens you will find in Elden Ring. Here are their locations.

Demi-Human Queen Gilika

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Demi-Human Queen Gilika may not be the first Demi-Human Queen you come across, but she is as deadly as any other. She resides in the Lux Ruins in Altus Plateau. To reach this area, it is best to travel north of the Grand Lift of Dectus once you have obtained both the Dectus Medallions. When you reach the Lux Ruins, look for the staircase leading underground. This will take you to the boss arena. For defeating Gilika, you will receive the Ritual Sword Talisman.

Demi-Human Queen Maggie

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Maggie tends to be tougher than her siblings thanks to the large number of allies she has helping her during the fight. Maggie is found high up in Mt. Gelmir to the west of Altus Plateau in the Hermit Village. You will find a nearby Site of Grace near Primeval Sorcerer Azur which will help if you need to attempt this boss fight a few times. For defeating Maggie, you will receive a Memory Stone. This is a useful item for increasing the number of spells that you can know.

Demi-Human Queen Margot

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like Maggie, Margot can be found in Mt Gelmir. Instead of being a field boss, however, Margot is the boss you will fight at the end of the Volcano Cave dungeon. While going up Mt. Gelmir, you can find Volcano Cave near the bridge leading to the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. This cave is crawling with Demi-Humans and can be pretty tough to navigate. Make sure to bring a torch. For defeating Margot, you will obtain the Jar Cannon.