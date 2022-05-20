Fishing in Stardew Valley is one of the ways you can complete the Community Center quest and bring the town back to life. There are bundles related to every aspect of the game, from foraging to mining to fishing. The Fishing Bundle can be one of the more difficult to complete since most of the fish in the game can only be caught in certain weather conditions and in certain seasons.

One of the more common fish in the game is the Largemouth Bass, but it can still be tough to catch if you don’t know where to look. If you’re struggling to catch one, then here is everything you need to know.

Where to find and catch Largemouth Bass in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Largemouth Bass is part of the Lake Fish Bundle in the Community Center, but it doesn’t spawn in just any lake. You can only catch this fish in the Mountain Lake, just outside of the mines and the Adventurer’s Guild, between the hours of 6 am and 7 pm. It can be caught during any weather and any season, but it becomes slightly rarer in certain months. During Summer and Winter, Largemouth Bass will comprise around 15% of fish caught but jumps up to around 20% during Spring and Fall.

Largemouth Bass are also available during any weather conditions, so they are a good one to catch when you have a free minute and are in the right area. However, they are a medium-difficulty fish, with a Difficulty score of 50, compared to the 30 Difficulty of the Sunfish. You might need to level up your fishing skill or invest in a better rod before you can reliably catch one.

If you don’t feel like catching one of these fish, then you can also occasionally find one being sold by the Traveling Cart in Cindersap Forest or you can find one in people’s trash cans if you search in them.