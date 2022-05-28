Where to find and catch Lingcod in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley might be the ultimate game for those that would like to just kick back, relax, and unwind after a long day. Whether it is tending to your farm, meeting and mingling with the local townsfolk, or completing quests issued out by those townsfolk, the game can easily have you entertained for hours. With that said, there is one quest you can take in the second year that will task you with finding a Lingcod for Willy during the winter. Here is how you can find and catch a Lingcod.

While there are many fish that can be caught in Stardew Valley, the Lingcod is a bit different compared to your everyday fish. This one is a special type of fish that can only be found during the winter. This makes good timing for Willy’s quest since the season will already be winter when he sends it to you in the mail.

The Lingcod can be found swimming in the mountain lake and the rivers that flow through Pelican Town. Do not bother fishing in the ocean off the coast. You will not have any luck finding the Lingcod there since it is a freshwater fish in Stardew Valley.

The fish does not show up at any particular time of day, so you can feel free to drop your fishing line in the water anytime because you can catch it, whether it be day or night.

Fishing for the Lingcod is not the only way to obtain the special fish. It can sometimes be found in the Traveling Cart, and it can also randomly appear in Krobus’ shop stock on Wednesday. However, if you are trying to complete Demetrius’ quest of catching 10 Lingcods in six days, purchasing the fish will not count toward completing the quest.