Where to find Childish Jiang in Genshin Impact – Ready Player Zero Achievement

For the Ready Player Zero Achievement in Genshin Impact, you will need to play a game of Hide and Seek with a character called Childish Jiang. You can find him in the north of Mt. Tianheng near Liyue Harbor. When you speak with him, he will ask you if you want to play a game with him.

He will hide in four places, and each time, you will have slightly less time to find him.

Where to find Childish Jiang in Genshin Impact

Childish Jiang’s First Hiding Place

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first hiding place is up the ridge from where you find him. The ridge is split into a lower section, a short cliff face, and a higher section. He will be hiding behind a boulder on the higher section.

Childish Jiang’s Second Hiding Place

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For the second hiding place, continue to run up the higher ridge, and he will be hiding behind the first of two trees on the left.

Childish Jiang’s Third Hiding Place

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the tree, head to the east and you will be able to see a small house with a stone structure behind it. Childish Jiang is hiding behind the house on the right side.

Childish Jiang’s Fourth Hiding Place

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For the fourth hiding place, head directly toward the orange tree you can see through the small alley beside the house. You will come to a cliff face, and if you turn right, you will see him hiding behind another boulder.

Once you find him the fourth time, you will complete the Ready Player Zero achievement. If you fail to find him at any point, you will just need to repeat that step, not the entire quest. The achievement will give you 5 Primogems, as well as another small reward for completing the quest in general.