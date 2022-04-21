Where to find Deadshot Charlotte in Sea of Thieves

The Sea of Thieves is rife with questionable and outright hostile characters, from Flameheart to the Pirate Lord and even Captain Jack Sparrow. There are also plenty of people just looking to make an “honest” living. If you’re on a Cargo Run for the Merchant Alliance, you might be asked to take goods to a woman named Deadshot Charlotte, who lives somewhere on the seas.

You’ll find Deadshot Charlotte on the western side of Lone Cove, a larger island in the Shores of Plenty. The closest Outpost is Sanctuary to the southwest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you make your way to Lone Cove, head around to its western side. Deadshot Charlotte lives at the northern end of the beach in a small alcove in the rock, next to a few barrels and a campfire stove.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

She doesn’t have much dialog but always seems happy to have visitors, especially if they have some cargo she wants. Go up and press the Use button on your platform and control scheme of choice to give you whatever items she requested from the Merchant Alliance.

If you want fast runs for efficient Merchant Alliance rep grinding, take Cargo Runs from them at Sanctuary Outpost, and if they go to Charlotte, complete the run. If they don’t, cancel the run and grab another one until Charlotte comes up as the requester. This strategy works for any NPC with a nearby Outpost or Seapost, with both Sanctuary and Dagger Tooth offering plenty of opportunities for optimizing Cargo Runs in any direction.