Where to find Dendrobium in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a variety of different plants you can collect in the game, which can often be used as Cooking Ingredients or Ascension Materials. Dendrobium is part of the latter, as Dendrobium is used to ascend characters in the game. Currently, Dendrobiums are used only for Kujou Sara, but will likely have more uses in the future.

All of the Dendrobium you can find in the game are located in regions found in Inazuma. Therefore, you won’t be visiting Mondstadt or Liyue for these materials. These flowers are found in the middle part of Inazuma, spread apart Tatarasuna, Yashiori Island, and the Kujou Encampment. More specifically,

You can farm 55 Dendrobium in one farming cycle. After you collect all 55 Dendrobium, you’ll have to wait a few days for them to refresh and once again appear in your overworld. As with all collectibles in the game, you can visit a friend’s world and farm their Dendrobium to speed up your farming.

Dendrobium Locations in Genshin Impact

Kujou Encampment Locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find 14 Dendrobiums in the locations above near Kujou Encampment.

Jakotsu Mine Locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are 12 Dendrobiums you can farm in this location, which is to the right of Yashiori Island.

Nazuichi Beach Locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The rest of the Dendrobiums can be found on Nazuichi Beach, which is located between Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna. This is where most of these flowers can be found, so if you’re short on time, you should start your farming here.

Where to use Dendrobium in Genshin Impact

Dendrobiums are Ascension Items that are used to ascend certain characters in the game. Currently, the item is only used to ascend Kujou Sara. However, as an ascension item, it’s possible that these flowers will be used on other characters in the future. Therefore, even if you don’t have Kujou Sara, it’s a good idea to stockpile these flowers as a part of your daily routine.

For Kujou Sara, you’ll need a total of 168 Dendrobiums to fully ascend her. That means you’ll have to farm this route approximately 4 times to fully get all the materials you need. As a reminder, you’ll have to wait a few days after depleting your source of Dendrobiums for them to reset, but you can jump into a friend’s realm and farm more Dendrobiums to expedite the farming process a bit.