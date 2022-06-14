Where to find Fire Wyvern eggs in ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur

ARK: Survival Evolved’s latest map added to the game has brought with it some fantastic locations and scenery. From the Nordic alpine heights to the hidden callbacks to the Lord of the Rings, this map is filled with beautiful places to see and discover. There are also new creatures to tame but also old ones to find. This guide will show you how to find the Fire Wyvern trench and eggs in ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur map.

Why the Fire Wyvern is important

The Fire Wyvern is one of the more powerful Wyvern archetypes in the game. It can output a lot of damage and leaves a lingering burn effect on the foes caught in its alternate fire. Additionally, the flying creature is fast, has a higher carry weight, and is excellent in PvP situations. Its overall movement speed also helps you get around the map quite quickly, compared to smaller flying creatures like the Pteranadon.

Where to find the Fire Wyvern trench and eggs in ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fjordur has multiple realms that players can live in and explore. The main one is known as Midgard, and this is where the Fire Wyvern trench is located. Midgard is filled with a series of smaller island clusters, each with unique biomes and special places to explore. The Wyvern trench on Midgard is situated on the volcanic island on the bottom right corner of the map. You’ll have to brave the ocean or fly over with a mount to reach it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you reach the volcanic island, you’ll need to head to the left side of the island and search for the trench. It’s accessible from above or through a small land bridge if you’re feeling courageous, and you’ll find it around the coordinates of 86:74 – 70:49, heading up towards the middle of the island itself. The nests are located on the sides of the trench, and the eggs will spawn in the small indents in the rock walls.

