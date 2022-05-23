Where to find Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [2] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

The Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [2] in Elden Ring unlocks just one crafting recipe — the one for Freezing Grease, which can be applied to armaments to make them temporarily cause frost damage. Find the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook on a corpse right next to the Laskyar Ruins Site of Grace, which is a short distance to the southeast of the Laskyar Ruins dungeon itself, in the southern shallows of the lake in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Freezing Grease recipe requires one each of Root Resin and Rimed Crystal Bud. Root Resin is used in all Grease recipes and is easy to find growing all over Limgrave, Weeping Peninsula, and Liurnia of the Lakes. Rimed Crystal Bud is a lot less common, and is usually only found in cold regions like the Consecrated Snowfield and the Mountaintops of the Giants. There’s also absolutely loads of Rimed Crystal Bud all over Caria Manor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unfortunately, none of the above locations is particularly near Laskyar Ruins, where you’ll acquire the Freezing Grease recipe in the first place, but you can find three Rimed Crystal Buds in location that’s not so far away. In the Temple Quarter, which is on the east side of the lake in Liurnia of the Lakes, northwest of Laskyar Ruins, there’s a circle of white flowers. In the center of the circle is a corpse with three Rimed Crystal Buds on it. Be warned though, stepping within the circle of flowers will trigger an aggressive ambush from a large number of Albinaurics.