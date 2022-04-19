Where to find Klomberries in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

From the debut of the Prowler to addition of the Ranger Shotgun, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s mid-season updates are supplying several new pieces of gear and loot to collect. However, one you may not notice right away is the return of Klomberries. These forgeables are known to be the favorite food of the Klombo dinosaurs and grant additional when players consume them. Better yet, there’s an unlisted quest you can complete just by collecting them.

Firstly, it is important to note that the item isn’t as plentiful as it was in previous seasons, but they can still be found near some of the most popular POIs. The berries also come with a hidden quest that gives extra XP once you’ve collected at least 10. Additionally, you will be able to hold up to eight berries and consume each for 10 more shield. Here’s where each batch of Klomberries are planted on the island.

All Klomberry locations in Chapter 3 Season 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the fields west of The Daily Bugle

At the intersection north of Greasy Grove

West of Sanctuary, near a gas station

West of Synapse Station

