Where to find lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For just the third time in Fortnite, players are now able to find and use lightsabers in the battle royale, in celebration of Star Wars Day. Unlike most weapons, the Jedi blade has a wide range of damage rates, ultimately allowing you to eliminate other players in just a few swings. Here’s where you can find the intergalactic weapon and what to expect from its power.

Lightsabers can exclusively be found in regular and IO chests throughout the map, meaning the item type cannot be bought or discovered as ground loot. However, they will only be around for a limited time, as lightsabers are tied to the Star Wars event that is set to end on May 17. During this time, you will be able to run into four different sabers, in total: Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber, Luke’s green lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, and Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber — each having the same damage rates.

Speaking of damage, players will notice that its damage will change for each consecutive swing they take to an opponent. The first two hits will do 45 damage, as the next three are guaranteed to do 25 damage. The blade will then do 150 damage on the sixth consecutive swing, which activates a special slam animation.

Though, these aren’t the only Star Wars-themed weapons to find on the map. This special event has also brought back Stormtroopers’ E-11 Blaster Rifle, a Mythic weapon with 30 damage and a 4.75 fire rate.