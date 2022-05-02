Where to find Miséricorde in Elden Ring

Miséricorde may just seem like a normal, extra-pointy dagger, but it isn’t. This weapon houses a sinister secret that might just make you want to keep it on hand the next time you enter a PVP battle. Like most daggers, Miséricorde deals bonus critical damage. What the game doesn’t tell you is that this dagger deals more critical hit damage than any other weapon in the game. This weapon comes equipped with the normal Quick-Step weapon art that most daggers have. If that doesn’t appeal to you, you can change the weapon art at any time. Here is where you can find Miséricorde in Elden Ring.

To obtain this weapon, you will need to go north from where you start and enter Stormveil Castle. This means that you will need to defeat Margit before you can obtain it. If you are having trouble defeating him, check out our guide on how to defeat Margit. Once Margit is defeated, make your way through Stormveil Castle until you reach the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. This is the Site of Grace that leads out to the castle wall with the multiple warbird enemies.

If you want to avoid the birds, walk out onto the castle wall and look to the right. You will see a rooftop that you can jump down to. Get a running start and jump to the rooftop. After landing on the rooftop, jump off on the far side where the dark courtyard is with the tree in the center. Don’t worry, you will survive the fall as long as you have full health. You will land in a small courtyard with a fog wall and an imp statue. Use a Stonesword Key on the imp statue to remove the fog wall. Inside the room, you will find Miséricorde along with two larger enemies with axes. Make sure to deal with the enemies before attempting to grab the weapon.