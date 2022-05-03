Where to find Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is filled with different recourses that you will need to gather up for various reasons. You may need them for quests, ascend weapons or characters, or crafting. One of the many different plants in Genshin Impact is the Mist Flower Corolla. Mist Flower Corolla is used to produce Frosting Essential Oil and Frostshield Potion. This icy plant will grow just about anywhere, but can often be found near bodies of water. When you first find this flower you won’t be able to harvest it, and it will actually do cold damage to you if you get too close.

You will need to hit the flower with a Pyro ability to thaw it out, and only then will you be able to add it to your inventory.

A very good place to harvest them is at the Dawn Winery in the southwest of Mondstadt. This area is, unsurprisingly, known for wine, but they also have plenty of ice creatures and ice plants around, including the Mist Flower Corolla. On the banks of the lakes and rivers in this area, you will find plenty of Mist Flowers growing.

This map was created with https://genshin-impact-map.appsample.com/#/

The main thing to keep in mind for all these games is to gather up these items as you find them. If you see a new type of plant in the world, figure out exactly how to harvest it and then add it to your inventory. This will save you a lot of time when the game hits you with a fetch quest like this.

It is also possible to purchase Mist Flower Carolla from Herbalist Gui at BuBu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. You can purchase five flowers for 1000 Mora each. The stock of flowers will replenish every three days.

For more exact locations, you can find various Mist Flower Corolla locations marked by the blue player icon on the maps below.

West of Dawn Winery

Falcon Coast

Stormterror’s Lair

Northeast of Dawn Winery

East of Dawn Winery

Southwest of Springvale

Southwest of Thousand Winds Temple

Dihua Marsh