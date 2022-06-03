Where to find Old Albus in Elden Ring

Old Albus is an important NPC in Elden Ring, but he can be tricky to find. He’s in the Village of the Albinaurics, but the village has been attacked and cursed, so he’s hiding somewhere. And even finding the village in the first place can be difficult.

How to get to the Village of the Albinaurics

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Village of the Abinaurics is under the large plateau on the south side of Liurnia of the Lakes. South-southwest of the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace, there’s a river of poison leading west under the plateau. On the left-hand side of the river, there’s a slope covered in crucified Albinaurics. Go up that slope to enter the Village of the Albinaurics.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to find Old Albus

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the top of the slope, continue west past the ghost at the well and activate the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace. Then turn left, and follow the cliff face up the slope to the east. There’s a Perfumer up here. To kill him, just be patient and keep your distance. This fight should be easy if you’re a strong ranged attacker.

If you’re a melee fighter, then whenever he shoots his longer, narrower spray of perfume, sidestep to dodge it, then quickly move forward to get in close. You need to attack pretty aggressively, as he has a lot of healing flasks. After defeating the Perfumer, continue up past the buildings. On the right, near an old tree, there’s a large pot. Strike the pot and Old Albus will appear.