Where to find Opulent Chests in Destiny 2

The Derelict Leviathan is Calus’ vessel, and it’s sitting above the Pyramid above the Earth’s moon. In Destiny 2, you’ll need to board this vessel and take on the Nightmares drawn to the connection between the two and eliminate them before Calus can connect to the Darkness. Along the way, you’ll earn Opulent Keys you can use on specific chests. There are several in multiple locations, but you need to read your key to learn more.

Where to find Opulent Chests

Anytime you want to open up a chest using an Opulent Key, you need to examine the key in your inventory. Then, hovering the key provides a small clue where you can find the chest on board the Derelict Leviathan. For example, our key tells us to go to the Pleasure Gardens, near the ruins.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to look around when you reach the specific location where the key for your Opulent Key is. However, even if you find an Opulent Chest, it may not be the one for your key. Instead, it will tell you your key does not fit, and you need to find another one in the nearby vicinity.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be able to use your key on the chest that it works with. You may have to look around for a little bit to find it. You’ll receive a Menagerie weapon after locating this chest and opening it. The more Opulent Keys you unlock, the more Menagerie weapons you can add to your collection.