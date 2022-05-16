Where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact

Pinecones in Genshin Impact are a collectible ingredient material in Genshin Impact, scattered around all over Teyvat. The item is an ingredient used to create certain items, most recently many food items such as certain ingredients in the Spices of the West event. Therefore, it’s a good idea to build up a stockpile of Pinecone. Fortunately, there are tons of places where you can get Pinecones in Genshin Impact.

Most of the Pinecones you will come across in Genshin Impact will be found concentrated around Mondstadt. When searching for Pinecones, you should look underneath trees where Pinecones will collect. While you can find Pinecones in other regions, your best bet is to consult the map below in Mondstadt and search these areas.

Here is a map of where you can find Pinecones in Genshin Impact:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When searching these areas, remember to search the trees. You will find a significant source of Pinecones there, and collect a ton of Pinecones in a single day.

You can also find Pinecones in some areas in Liyue. If you still need some Pinecones, check out the map below for places in Liyue where you can find them:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

What are Pinecones used for in Genshin Impact?

Pinecones are a common item found all around the world of Teyvat, but surprisingly, these abundant items do not have many uses in the game. While they are more recently used as ingredients in events such as Spices of the West, you’ll mostly be incorporating these items as ingredients while making food in the game.

Pinecones are used as ingredients in the following recipes:

Item Recipe Mondstadt Hashbrown x2 Pinecone, x1 Potato, x1 Jam Puppy-Paw Hashbrown x2 Pinecone, x1 Potato, x1 Jam Sautéed Matsutake x3 Matsutake, x3 Flour, x2 Pinecone, x2 Butter

Otherwise, Pinecones do not have many uses in the game. However, these food items are very useful items that will help you as you explore Genshin Impact and battle world bosses or complete quests. It’s not a bad idea to stockpile on Pinecones so you can create a reliable stockpile of these food items.

Remember that a majority of Pinecones are found in Mondstadt, and they aren’t really worth farming from locations like Liyue and Inazuma. Once you exhaust yourself of Pinecones, check back at the same locations in three days, where all collectible items in the game should reset again.