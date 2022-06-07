Where to find Recruit’s Insignia in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a variety of different materials you can collect in the game, which can often be used as Crafting Materials or Ascension Materials. Recruit’s Insignia is part of the latter, as Recruit’s Insignia is used to ascend characters in the game. Recruit’s Insignia is currently used as ascension materials for five characters and 14 weapons, and will likely have more uses in the future.

Recruit’s Insignia is also a lower form of the Sergeant’s Insignia and Lieutenant’s Insignia. You can use the Recruit’s Insignia to craft Sergeant’s Insignia, which can be crafted into Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Recruit’s Insignia (in addition to Sergeant’s Insignia and Lieutenant’s Insignia) is a drop from enemies found throughout Teyvat. The enemies who drop this item are:

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatui Pyro Agent

Fatui Skirmisher – Anemoboxer Vanguard

Fatui Skirmisher – Cryogunner Legionnaire

Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard

Fatui Skirmisher – Geochanter Bracer

Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer

Here is a map where you can find all of these enemies:

Recruit’s Insignia Location in Genshin Impact

Mondstadt Locations

Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Mondstadt:

Liyue Locations

Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Liyue:

Inazuma Locations

Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Inazuma:

Paimon’s Bargains

You can buy Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia in the Paimon’s Bargains shop. Lieutenant’s Insignia can be purchased with Starglitter, while the former two can be bought with Stardust. Both of these currencies are earned by Wishing on Character Banners or Weapon Banners.

Where to use Recruit’s Insignia in Genshin Impact

The Recruit’s Insignia is an ascension material used to level up different characters or weapons. Here is a list of all the characters that use Recruit’s Insignia for ascension:

Yelan

Rosaria

Tartaglia

Diluc

Ningguang

Currently, fourteen weapons also use Recruit’s Insignia for ascension:

Elegy for the End

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Blackcliff Pole

Blackcliff Slasher

Compound Bow

Dragonspine Spear

Favonius Greatsword

Festering Desire

Prototype Rancour

Royal Grimoire

Royal Spear

Skyrider Sword

Twin Nephrite

White Tassel

Enemies refresh every day, so if you do not have enough Recruit’s Insignia in one day of farming, each enemy location can be visited after the server resets. Be sure to incorporate Recruit’s Insignia as a part of your daily farming route.