Where to find Recruit’s Insignia in Genshin Impact
Use this guide to get Recruit’s Insignia easily.
Genshin Impact has a variety of different materials you can collect in the game, which can often be used as Crafting Materials or Ascension Materials. Recruit’s Insignia is part of the latter, as Recruit’s Insignia is used to ascend characters in the game. Recruit’s Insignia is currently used as ascension materials for five characters and 14 weapons, and will likely have more uses in the future.
Recruit’s Insignia is also a lower form of the Sergeant’s Insignia and Lieutenant’s Insignia. You can use the Recruit’s Insignia to craft Sergeant’s Insignia, which can be crafted into Lieutenant’s Insignia.
Recruit’s Insignia (in addition to Sergeant’s Insignia and Lieutenant’s Insignia) is a drop from enemies found throughout Teyvat. The enemies who drop this item are:
- Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage
- Fatui Electro Cicin Mage
- Fatui Pyro Agent
- Fatui Skirmisher – Anemoboxer Vanguard
- Fatui Skirmisher – Cryogunner Legionnaire
- Fatui Skirmisher – Electrohammer Vanguard
- Fatui Skirmisher – Geochanter Bracer
- Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire
- Fatui Skirmisher – Pyroslinger Bracer
Here is a map where you can find all of these enemies:
Recruit’s Insignia Location in Genshin Impact
Mondstadt Locations
Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Mondstadt:
Liyue Locations
Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Liyue:
Inazuma Locations
Here are the locations of enemies you can defeat for Recruit’s Insignia in Inazuma:
Paimon’s Bargains
You can buy Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia in the Paimon’s Bargains shop. Lieutenant’s Insignia can be purchased with Starglitter, while the former two can be bought with Stardust. Both of these currencies are earned by Wishing on Character Banners or Weapon Banners.
Where to use Recruit’s Insignia in Genshin Impact
The Recruit’s Insignia is an ascension material used to level up different characters or weapons. Here is a list of all the characters that use Recruit’s Insignia for ascension:
- Yelan
- Rosaria
- Tartaglia
- Diluc
- Ningguang
Currently, fourteen weapons also use Recruit’s Insignia for ascension:
- Elegy for the End
- Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
- Blackcliff Pole
- Blackcliff Slasher
- Compound Bow
- Dragonspine Spear
- Favonius Greatsword
- Festering Desire
- Prototype Rancour
- Royal Grimoire
- Royal Spear
- Skyrider Sword
- Twin Nephrite
- White Tassel
Enemies refresh every day, so if you do not have enough Recruit’s Insignia in one day of farming, each enemy location can be visited after the server resets. Be sure to incorporate Recruit’s Insignia as a part of your daily farming route.