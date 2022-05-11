Where to find salmon in Horizon Forbidden West

Salmon skin and salmon bones are resources in Horizon Forbidden West, useful for crafting food and upgrading various pouches, increasing your carrying capacity for different item types. But if you want salmon skin and bones, you’ll need to find and catch salmon, and they’re not as common as you might hope. You won’t find them leaping upstream along every stretch of mountain river in the game, although the northern, mountainous regions of the map are the best place to start looking.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The best place to catch salmon is in the river in Bonewhite Tear. There’s a wide, deep stretch of the river west of the Bonewhite Tear Rebel Camp, usually teeming with salmon. The water here is shallow enough to shoot the salmon from the bank and deep enough to dive in and catch the salmon underwater with your hands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Another great spot for salmon fishing is the small but deep pool about 300 paces west of Salt Bite. This pool is close to a Sunwing site and, if you haven’t ignited it already, will be marked by the firegleam found beneath its surface. You might find that when you ignite the firegleam, the explosion kills one or two of the salmon nearby.

Screenshot by DoubleXP