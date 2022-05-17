Where to find Sideways weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although vaulted at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Sideways weapons have surprisingly made their way back to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2. This time around, players will be able to pick up the lethal Sideways Rifle and blazing-fast Sideways Minigun — though, there is only one way to find them. Here’s where you can get your hands on these deadly machines.

Sideways Rifles and Sideways Miniguns can be discovered by simply opening any chest type or searching for ground loot. What makes these weapons so special from the rest of the loot pool is they have an infinite magazine size and can be upgraded to an overwhelming degree. Better yet, you can find these Sideways weapons in all rarities, from Common to even Mythic.

Those using a base Sideways Rifle can expect it to deal anywhere from 27 to 38 damage per shot, depending on its rarity. Meanwhile, a Charged (or upgraded) Sideways Rifle’s damage can range from 40 to 57. As for the Sideways Minigun, the base weapon amasses just around 18 to 24 damage. This may sound lackluster, but upgrading it will boost its fire rate to a whooping 13. Thus, it is entirely possible to eliminate a fully-healed opponent in just a few seconds.

Those desiring to use these spectacular weapons once again should look to do so sooner rather than later. The guns are tied to the limited-timed Sideways Showdown Wild Week which is slated to end on May 24. That said, the Wild Week brings four challenges centered around using the weapons, including upgrading them at upgrade benches and collecting both in a single match.

