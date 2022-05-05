Where to find six-star raids in Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go has several raid opportunities available to players who want to undergo harrowing challenges to earn some of the best Pokémon in the game. Now, with the addition of Mega Legendary Pokémon, you have the chance to participate in six-star raids. It’s a tier higher than five-star raids, which were how you encountered and captured legendary Pokémon. Where can you find six-star raids in Pokémon Go?

Where to find six-star raids

You’ll have to be on the lookout for six-star raids. Like the other raids in Pokémon Go, you’ll have to find them by exploring any Gyms in your local area. There’s a chance for a raid egg to appear above these facilities. When they do, you’ll be able to observe the pulsing egg waiting to be hatched at the top. You’ll want to look for the Mega symbol on the egg for six-star raids and the six-stars above it before the egg properly hatches.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The outside of the egg will look like a Mega Egg. It has the same symbol and the changing color exterior. Once the egg hatches, you’ll have the chance to encounter the powerful Pokémon inside it and add it to your collection. We recommend bringing a handful of other trainers with you to take it down as it will be more complex than a five-star or Mega raid.

The six-star raids will only appear at specific times. The first one released during the Pokémon Air Adventures event featuring Mega Latias and Latios. You can expect to see more Mega legendary Pokémon arriving in the future, but there are not too many Mega Legendary Pokémon. Beyond Latias and Latios, the other ones include Mewtwo X and Y.