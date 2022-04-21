Where to find Stormhawk Feather in Elden Ring – and what it does

Stormhawk Feather is mostly commonly found in and around Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring. The enemy that most commonly drops Stormhawk Feather is the Warhawk, the large eagles encountered at Stormveil Castle, and also at Crumbling Farum Azula. Stormhawk Feather is also very occasionally dropped by the Stormveil Castle guards. We got one from the guard with a trumpet just after the Stormveil Cliffside Site of Grace.

You can also find a Stormhawk Feather on the ground in the castle courtyard, close to the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, one on a corpse by the road north of Stornveil Castle, and another on a corpse far to the east of Stormveil Castle near the collapsed bridge. You can also buy up to five Stormhawk Feathers from Gatekeeper Gostoc for 500 Runes each. He’s the NPC who advises you not to use the main gate when you first reach Stormveil Main Gate, and will become a merchant after you’ve obtained the Rusty Key.

Stormhawk Feather is used in only one recipe, namely that for Stormwing Bone Arrow, an ammunition type with a powerful knockback effect. To craft Stormwing Bone Arrows, you’ll also need Thin Animal Bones and the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [10].