Where to find tall grass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Hiding in tall grass can be a strategic move in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and there is a mission that encourages you to do so. If you can hide in tall grass for ten seconds, you’ll unlock some XP but where can you find this patch of grass? We have it detailed here below.

Tall grass location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The tall grass can be spotted in two different areas of the map. The first location is located south of Coney Crossroads and east of Tilted Towers. It’s where the three roads of the area intersect. In the middle of the field, you’ll see some tall grass you can crouch on.

If you’re in the area near the Daily Bugle, you’re also in luck. Go outside of the mountainous area and go southwest of the news building. To the left of the main entrance, you’ll see some tall grass you can utilize.

To complete the mission, press the right analog stick and LCTRL to crouch down. Stay there for ten seconds and you’ll finish the daily quest. You’ll get 1K for completing the mission itself and then 15K for fulfilling one daily quest.

Best strategies with tall grass

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With this tall grass, you can use it as a great stealth option. At both locations near the Daily Bugle and south of Coney Crossroads, you can utilize the high-traffic area to rack up your eliminations. Try to find a high-velocity weapon to blow up vehicles and then get an effective shotgun or SMG to take out the driver.

Tall grass is also fantastic for those who want to heal. Bandage yourself up with the First Aid Kit or a Shield Potion to get your health back up in this intense battle royale.

Don’t stop here with your pursuit of experience. You can easily find a Baller that lets you ride a theme park ride and fulfill a weekly quest and you can ride animals in the wild for another complete quest.