Where to find the Brick Hammer in Elden Ring

The Brick Hammer is one of the weapons you will want to turn to when you are looking for something heavy to swing around. This great hammer comes equipped with the Barbaric Roar weapon art that allows you to increase your attack power by letting out a loud roar. When this ability is active, your strong attacks will change into savage combo attacks, allowing you to hit faster and harder. Here is how you can get your hands on the Brick Hammer in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this massive weapon, you will need to get into Stormveil Castle. You can get into Stormveil after beating Margit, The Fell Omen. If you need help defeating him, check out our guide on how to defeat Margit. Once he is defeated, progress through Stormveil by taking the route that goes around the main gate. This will lead you to the Stormveil Cliffside Site of Grace. From there, go up the stairs and take out the exiled enemies. There are three that will come down the stairs after you.

Once inside the castle wall, progress through the area until you go through the door that requires the Rusty Key. Climb the ladder and make a right at the top. Follow the path and jump the gap over to the wooden platform in front of the doorway. Go through the doorway and follow the wooden walkway on the other side down the stairs and to the tower. Be careful of the exiled enemies along the way. Enter the tower and you will find the Brick Hammer on a corpse hanging over a ledge in a doorway.