Where to find the Crimson Amber Medallion +2 in Elden Ring

Made from amber that formed from the sap of the Erdtree, the Crimson Amber Medallions are the perfect tool to help those who are lacking in vigor. While each of the Crimson Amber Medallions raises your maximum HP, the +2 variant of these talismans raises your health by a whopping eight percent. Gaining extra health is always good, especially when it is based on your total health. Here is how you can get your hands on the Crimson Amber Medallion +2 in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you will need to progress pretty far into the story to where the Erdtree has dropped its ashes into the Capital City and it has turned into the Capital of Ash. This comes after you have completed the Crumbling Farum Azula section of the game. This is the area that you will go to after completing the Mountaintops of the Giants. Once you reach this area, progress through it and defeat Maliketh at the end. Maliketh is a rather difficult boss. Make sure you are well prepared before trying to defeat him. Once he is defeated, you will get a cutscene where you awaken in the Capital of Ash.

Once you reach the Ashen Capital, activate the Capital of Ash Site of Grace nearby before continuing on. Afterward, go down the hill from the Site of Grace to find an open manhole cover. You might recognize this from when you traveled through the Capital City earlier in the campaign. Drop into the open hole. Make sure to check the hole first and land on the wooden beam below it. You do not want to miss the beam. On the beam, you will find a corpse that has the talisman on it.