Where to find the Elden Ring easter egg in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and Elden Ring are two titles that couldn’t be any more different, but the former actually contains a secret referencing the latter. However, this easter egg is pretty well-hidden, as you won’t be able to access it without performing a glitch. Here’s how to find it.

First, you’ll have to perform the jump glitch, which will allow you to jump anywhere. After you’ve restarted your run and acquired the ability to jump, follow the narrator’s instructions until you reach the room with two doors. Head through the right-side door, and continue to the warehouse.

To the left of the lift, you should see some boxes. If you’ve already unlocked the game’s new content, there should be a ramp that you can use to get on top of the boxes. But if you haven’t, you can just jump on top of them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once on top, look to your left, and you should see a small platform with a vent that you’ll normally use to access the Warehouse Vent ending. Head through it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once inside, head into the warehouse area filled with shelves and desks. Don’t interact with the tape recorder in here, otherwise, this will trigger the ending. Instead, look for a narrow path to your right between a wooden desk and some boxes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head through here, and turn a corner around the table. You should see some boxes that you can jump on. Jump on and over them, and you’ll see a familiar-looking summon sign that reads “Cool Text.” Interact with it, and a phantom of Stanley will pop up, alongside a message that reads “Praise the jumping,” both of which appear to be overt references to FromSoftware’s hit game, Elden Ring.