Where to find the Flamberge in Elden Ring

The Flamberge is one of the many standard Souls weapons that can be found in the Lands Between. This greatsword is much like the Claymore except for the fact that it also inflicts bleed damage. This bleed damage can be further increased to over 100 if you apply a bleed weapon art to the weapon. Of course, you won’t be able to obtain this weapon right away. You will need to make a long trek to reach it. Here is where you can find the Flamberge in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To start things off, you will need to make your way to Redmane Castle which is located in the southeastern section of the Caelid Region. Caelid is the region to the east of Limgrave. You can reach this area by following the pathway in the northeast of Limgrave. You can also reach this area rather quickly by using the teleportation chest in the Dragon-Burnt ruins in Lake Agheel. This will lead you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Leave the tunnel and head south to find Redmane Castle.

Redmane Castle sits on the other side of a massive bridge. You can get the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace before heading across to help in case you die. Once at Redmane Castle, follow the castle wall around until you find the ladder to reach the top of the wall. Go to the far end of Redmane Castle to find the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace. Just outside of the room containing the Site of Grace is a small set of stairs leading to another room with a ladder inside. Climb the ladder. There is a dead body at the top with the Flamberge on it. Be careful, it is guarded by a Pumpkin Head.