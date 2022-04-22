Where to find the Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation in Elden Ring

Flame Grant Me Strength is a great addition to plenty of builds that use a combination of physical and fire damage, as long as they also have the 15 Faith required to use it. In addition to the buff to fire and physical damage noted in its description, this incantation also buffs the wearer’s stamina regeneration speed, like the Green Turtle Talisman, which it also stacks with.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find this incantation, head to Fort Gael in Caelid, which is at the location shown on the map above. If you approach the fort from the nearest Site of Grace, to the north, the path to your destination travels straight along the heavily-guarded main path to the entrance. You can fight your way through these camps if you wish, but unlike some similar areas, you can ride Torrent here to avoid them as well.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Just before you reach the fort, turn left and work your way around it, as shown above. After you pass the archer knight at the corner and turn right, you should see a pile of burning corpses and a pair of mobile fire turrets. Flame Grant Me Strength is situated between the turrets.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can either ride in on horseback and attempt to avoid dying, or you can try taking these enemies out methodically, but be aware that flaming corpses will run out of the pile to ambush you either way.

Related: Where to find the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation in Elden Ring