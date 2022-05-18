Where to find the floppy disc for Richard’s computer in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Leysha is on a mission for the prince. The prince wants Leysha to gather information on the Primogen and learn their plans. After having a close interaction with Journey and Emem, you are free to wander the rooms of the Primogen to gather information. Along the way, you can enter Richard’s room to meet up with Halsey. Instead of leaving, stick around, and you might find some interesting information. Here is where you can find the floppy disc for Richard’s computer in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

After leaving Jara’s apartment, you will wander down the halls and find the large circular room that you started the game in as Emem. Go to the other side of the room and enter the doorway to find a hallway that is a deep shade of red. Follow the hallway, and you will end up in Richard’s room, where Halsey can be found. Upon entering Richard’s room, it becomes quite clear that he likes older technology since there is a 90’s computer on his desk that requires a floppy disc.

Luckily for you, you can find the floppy disc nearby. Start by going into the bedroom/bathroom. Halsey will be around for her teddy. Among the various items in the room, you can see a file folder on the red chaise. Interact with the file folder, and you will find the floppy disc inside. Bring the floppy disc over to the computer and insert it. Interact with the computer monitor afterward to discover a document Richard wrote to Ms. Iverson.