The Grappling Hook is one of the several Inquisitor tools you will find as you progress through Salt and Sacrifice. Without it, you won’t be able to continue through the story or hunt after the Mages who are causing destruction across the countryside. Finding this tool is critical, and you might miss it if you don’t know where to look for it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Grappling Hook in Salt and Sacrifice.

Before going after the Grappling Hook, you’ll need to defeat the boss Uryks Necklace-of-Ears. It should be the first boss you encounter as you explore Ashbourne Village. When you arrive, you want to proceed to the west and go through the cave, entering the Root-ceil Cavern. At this location, continue going west, making your way to the bottom of the cave, and then go east. From there, you’ll find Uryks Necklace-of-Ears in Greymoss Mire, and you’ll need to defeat them.

Upon defeating Uryks, you’ll gain access to the rest of Greymoss Mire. You can then proceed your way east, following this path until you reach a cave, which does not have a name as you enter it. You’ll then be forced to go west, falling down multiple steps you cannot reach through a mere jump. When you reach the bottom, you’ll find a dead body, and on it will be the Grappling Hook.

You can now use the Grappling Hook to return to the top of the cave, continuing your journey. Without the Grappling Hook, you will not be able to venture into Ashbourne Village and chase after the Mages terrorizing it.