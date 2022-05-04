If you’re looking to support your Guardian class during Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2022 competition, you’ll want to compete in the various Strike Playlists this year. These playlists will test you and your Fireteam to earn rewards for quickly completing Strike and earning rewards for taking out enemies in unique ways. During the Guardian Games 2022 competition, there will be a Competitive Playlist available, but not all the time. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Guardian Games: Competitive Playlist in Destiny 2.

The Guardian Games: Competitive Playlist will be available during certain times in Destiny 2. You can find it on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, when Weekly Reset rolls around, the Competitive Playlist will disappear, and you’ll need to work through the Training Playlist. You can still earn Medallions for the Training Playlist, but you’ll earn the higher-scoring ones and better rewards when completing the Competitive Playlist. The Training Playlist will appear on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

When you’re ready to enter into the Competitive or Training Playlist with your Fireteam, you can find it while visiting the Tower and enter it at the top of the screen. They will be to the right of the Recreational Playlist.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can earn more Medallions by competing in the Competitive Playlist. If you’re working your way through the Shoot to Score quest and you cannot find the Competitive Playlist, you need to wait for Friday to roll around and for it to appear when the Weekend arrives. Otherwise, you’ll only see the Training Playlist any other day.