Where to find the Nightmare of Qalec, the Sniper in Destiny 2

There are dozens of powerful Nightmare enemies on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. You need some of them for the Reaper title; others are explicitly for earning Triumphs. The Nightmare of Qalec, the Sniper, is in the latter category, based on our tasks during this first week.

Defeating the Nightmare of Qalec, the Sniper earns you the Drainage Triumph on the second page of the Derelict Leviathan portion of the Season of the Haunted Triumphs section.

You’ll find the Nightmare of Qalec in the Royal Pools down the hole surrounded by corruption at the back right of the area. You would have gone this way if you were collecting Calus Bobbleheads, as the alcove deep in the area holds the trinket.

Qalec won’t always be there, however. As a world boss, he spawns in on a timer and won’t disappear until defeated. The timer only resets when he dies, so if you enter the Royal Pools just after another Guardian slew him, you’ll be waiting a little while for your chance.

Pay close attention to the bottom left side of your screen, above your abilities bar. When the message “A red laser briefly passes by your Ghost” appears, the Nightmare of Qalec is haunting the place. Before you can get to him, you’ll have to deal with orange and yellow bar Psions, Legionaries, and War Hounds. All of them are lesser Nightmare enemies and so drop Unstable Essence when killed, making damaging Qalec easier.

Qalec himself can soak quite a bit of damage, and his reinforcements continually spawn in, so you’ll need to clear them for uninterrupted access to the boss. Both Qalec and the mobs in his area are noted to be 1640 power, though they don’t hit quite as hard as an enemy in a GM Nightfall or other high-Power activity.

Use whatever means you have available to burn the Nightmare of Qalec, and you’ll have the Drainage Triumph in due time. There are no respawning restrictions either, so you have as many attempts at the guy as you need.