Where to find the Onyx Lord’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

Chances are, if you have explored the lands of Elden Ring, you have come across one of the Onyx Lords. These enemies control gravity magic and can do some pretty amazing things like throw meteors and create gravity wells. If you aren’t careful, one of these foes could easily defeat you. If you manage to defeat these enemies, you get pieces of their gear or even spells. Here is where you can find the Onyx Lord’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Onyx Lord’s Greatsword is a powerful weapon that comes with the Onyx Lord’s Repulsion skill on it. This unique skill makes you thrust the sword into the ground. This creates a gravity well that throws enemies back. A useful skill if timed correctly. To obtain this weapon, you will need to start off by going to Altus Plateau. This area can be reached by obtaining the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and taking the Grand Lift of Dectus up from the Lake of Liurnia. You can also reach this area by going through the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. This is not recommended if you are new to the game or are under-leveled.

Once you reach the plateau, head east to the other side of the outer wall of the Capital City. Here you will find the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. From there, head southeast to the water below to find the Sealed Tunnel. Go through the Sealed Tunnel and reach the Onyx Lord boss at the end. Defeat this boss to obtain the sword. If you want to use this weapon, make sure to increase your strength and dexterity since both are needed to wield this mighty weapon.