Where to find the Pleasure Gardens on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2

There are several locations for you to explore in Destiny 2’s Derelict Leviathan, a location added for the Season of the Haunted. Here, you’ll be battling against multiple Nightmares and drawing essence from them as a Reaper, wielding a powerful Scythe to cut through them in Nightmare Containment public activities. A location you will need to find on this ship is called the Pleasure Gardens. Here’s where you need to go to find the Pleasure Gardens on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Pleasure Gardens

The corrupted Leviathan makes it challenging to find some of these areas. When you arrive, you want to make your way towards the center, where you can find several dog statues facing away from pillars. Behind the pillars, underneath a light, will be a corridor. Down these stairs is where you can find the Pleasure Gardens.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Down here, you’ll be away from the Nightmare Containment public activity. Down here, you’ll find a handful of powerful Nightmares wandering around, along with some patrols for you to complete. It’s a good area for you to farm if you’re looking to acquire more Vestige of Dread, giving you access to more powerful loot during the Nightmare Containment activities. The material was made available during the Season of the Haunted.

After exploring this area, you can return to this location and fight back against the Nightmares. We recommend visiting the Pleasure Gardens at least once to complete a step in The Leviathan Returns quest.