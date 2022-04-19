Where to find the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As if there wasn’t already a hefty amount of shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the battle royale has debuted yet another in the form of the Ranger Shotgun. The weapon may have arrived without any teasers beforehand, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worthy. It is essentially a single barrel with the power of a sniper rifle. Here’s where you can discover this newest piece of loot.

Players can run into the Ranger Shotgun simply by opening chests and Supply Drops, finding it on the ground, or as a potential drop from Loot Sharks — so you won’t be able to purchase the weapon from the start. Although the weapon’s magazine holds just one bullet, its damage rates certainly make up for this. For instance, a Common-rarity Ranger can supply 117 player damage, with each rarity that follows lending an additional 6 to 7 damage. That means those fortunate to find an Epic-rarity can do 136 damage, while the Legendary Ranger holds a massive 142 damage per shot.

Players can also expect to see incredibly lethal headshots, with headshot damage rates ranging from 146 to a whopping 178. The weapon also bears a longer range than any other shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 2, making it possible to eliminate enemies from several meters away. In sum, the Ranger Shotgun may not appear deadly, but it may be the season’s strongest addition yet.

