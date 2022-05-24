There are several locations for you to visit on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2. This location became available at the start of the Season of the Haunted, as the corrupted ship attempts to connect with the lunar Pyramid. Calus wants to reach out to the voice in the darkness that has been calling to him, and you need to stop him by fighting the Nightmares on the ship. The Royal Pools contains several of these Nightmares. This guide covers where to find the Royal Pools on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Royal Pools on the Derelict Leviathan

When you arrive on the ship, everything is now corrupted. You might have trouble making your way around the location, especially while the Nightmare Containment public activity is happening. When you have a free moment, make your way towards the ship’s center, and then take a left. You will see an open hallway with two banners above it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Follow the pathway through, and when you reach the end, you’ll arrive at the Royal Pools. You can explore far enough to find the Pleasure Gardens, but the entrance to that location is also at the center of the Derelict Leviathan.

While exploring this area, we recommend picking up loot chests, defeating Nightmares, and unlocking patrols to finish. This counts towards progress for exploring the Derelict Leviathan for The Leviathan Returns quest, allowing you to move forward into it. You can return to the Leviathan’s center to battle against the larger Nightmares in the Nightmare Containment public event.