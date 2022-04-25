Where to find the Smithing Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] in Elden Ring

Smithing Stones are extremely important in Elden Ring. After all, you need them to upgrade your gear. Without upgraded gear, you may as well give up. There are two types of Smithing Stones; normal and Somber. The Smithing Miner’s Bell [2] will get you the normal kind of Smithing Stone. Specifically, it will allow you to purchase Smithing Stones [3] and [4]. This type of Smithing Stone works on normal weapons. Here is where you can find the Smithing Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this item, you will first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This area is found later in the game. To reach this area, you will either need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the Plateau from the Lake of Liurnia or you will need to brave the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. We recommend grabbing the medallions. This can be done easily without needing to fight any bosses. Only traverse the dungeons if you are ready to fight the boss within.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, make your way east to the outskirts of the Capital City. Follow the large pathway up to the other side of the wall to reach the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. From there, head southeast and go into the water below. Here, you will find the Sealed Tunnel marked on the map above. Go into the tunnel and find the illusory wall near the Site of Grace inside. In the next room, you will find a chest. Be careful, this chest is guarded by a Vulgar Militia member. Open the chest to find the Bell Bearing.