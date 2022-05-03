Where to find the Star Wars E-11 Blaster Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may have brought back lightsabers, but those playing in the limited-time Star Wars event should not underestimate the E-11 Blaster Rifle. The blaster is a Mythic weapon with a rather basic damage rate, but has one other impressive stat to make up for this. Here’s how to get your hands on this unique gun.

The fastest way to get the E-11 Blaster Rifle in your inventory is by purchasing it from one of the Stormtroopers on the map. These NPCs can be found at one of the special Stormtrooper outposts. Currently, the outposts are set in three locations: in between Sleepy Sound and Shifty Shafts, north of Greasy Grove, as well as south of The Joneses. You can then speak to any one of them and purchase the weapon for 100 Gold. Even if you don’t have enough gold, the blaster can also be found from looting chests.

Its price is certainly worth it as it is not only a Mythic, but is also a gun with infinite ammo. Thus, you’ll no longer have to worry about reloading or tracking down chests for additional bullets. Like in previous seasons, E-11 Blaster Rifle can deal 30 damage with each shot and bears a fire rate of 4.75, making it feel much like the Ranger Assault Rifle. Those dying to try it out should act fast, as it and the Star Wars event are set to leave the game on May 17.