Where to find the Troll’s Golden Sword in Elden Ring

The Troll’s Golden Sword is a powerful colossal sword that hits hard and requires a lot of strength to use. This weapon comes equipped with the Troll’s Roar weapon art. This skill allows you to emit a shockwave by letting out an intense roar. This shockwave throws enemies back, which you can then follow up with a strong attack by slamming the weapon down. There is no doubt that this weapon is worth getting. Here is where you can find the Troll’s Golden Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this weapon you first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is the area to the north of Liurnia. You can access this area by obtaining the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. These pieces of the medallion can be found in Fort Faroth in Caelid and Fart Haight in the Mistwood. Once you have both halves of the medallion, head to the north of Liurnia and use the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach Altus Plateau. You can also reach this area by going through the dungeons that connect Liurnia to Altus Plateau.

Once you reach the plateau, go to the area marked on the map above. This area is to the north of the Grand Lift of Dectus and to the east of where you come up from the dungeons. Here you will find an encampment with a hearse in it. This area is near where Ancient Dragon Lansseax spawns. The hearse contains a chest that holds the Troll’s Golden Sword. Be careful of the enemies in the area. There are many soldiers in the encampment along with multiple balistas.