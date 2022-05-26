Where to find the “where water once fell” Opulent Chest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted has introduced the Opulent Key system into the game, which gives players riddles to solve to find chests with the game’s latest gear. Each key offers a different clue, listing a location and a description of the area where players can find their loot.

The key marked “where water once fell” points players to the Royal Pools. There are a few different ways to get to the area through the Leviathan’s intricate layout, but we found that the most straightforward path was through the Castellum. Look for a large downward-facing triangle with the face of the Cabal emperor Calus and two sun flags, and head through the hallway underneath. Coming from the Castellum entrance, you’ll head left and make your way to the far left corner of the room.

Players can also make their way to the Pools from the Pleasure Gardens. You can get to the area from the door in the Pleasure Gardens room’s far left corner. When entering the Royal Pools from the entrance beyond the Pleasure Gardens, you’ll find yourself in a large room with ornate columns. Take a right and head to the very end of the hall, then take a left into the open area.

Screenshot via DoubleXP

Eventually, either path will lead you to see a dam-like wall with five large reservoirs. The chest will be at the bottom of the fourth reservoir. Our chest dropped a copy of the Beloved sniper rifle.

Guardians looking to get this chest will want to come prepared for a fight, as the Royal Pools tend to fill up with yellow bar Nightmare enemies and minibosses loyal to Emperor Calus.