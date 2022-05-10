Where to find Titan Nectar in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

The small village of New Navaeh doesn’t hold that much entertainment, so it’s up to you to save a woman’s voice from breaking in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. She’ll then be able to sing for the people once again. What she needs is some Titan Nectar to make her own potion. Here’s where to find this resource for her quest and your own crafting needs.

In the first few hours of the game, you’ll meet a village resident named Jeanne in Outlander Lane. She’ll be standing right next to the tavern’s sign. She explains to you that she needs to revive her voice for an upcoming show and requires five pieces of Titan Nectar to proceed. To find this resource, you’ll need to get yourself to the Great Forest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Titan Nectar is spotted within two sections of this level, and you can get this resource by defeating bulbous plants that spit out golden seeds in the air. The first is at the end of the cave section and is right of the Forest Cave signpost. The second is within the next forested section, uphill. While you’re there, you may want to pick up the items off the ground; you may obtain a beneficial resource called Wild Bird Eggs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you defeat the two large plants in the area, you’ll more than likely gain Titan Nectar from them that are shown in yellow on the ground. If you want to grind and get more Titan Nectars, we recommend using the Forest Cave signpost, backing out to Forest Approach, and then going back to the same spot, so these bulbous enemies respawn once more.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After giving the five pieces of Titan Nectar to Jeanne, you’ll gain one more badge on your card and 750 EXP.