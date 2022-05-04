Where to find Walleye in Stardew Valley

When people talk about indie game success stories, Stardew Valley is always near the top of the list. The game has sold millions of copies, received ports to just about every platform imaginable, and even gotten a board game version. It remains popular even years after its release, allowing developer Concerned Ape to branch out into other, equally exciting games.

If you’re trying to complete the Fishing Bundle for the Community Center, then you’ll need to catch a Walleye. However, these elusive fish only appear under very specific conditions. If you’re having trouble finding one, here is everything you need to know.

Where to catch a Walleye fish in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Walleye fish is a rather picky one. They aren’t particularly difficult to catch but they only appear in specific circumstances. They can be found in any river, lake, or forest pond, but only in the fall when it is raining in the afternoon or evening.

To catch a Walleye, you’ll need to head to your choice of fishing spot between the hours of 12 pm and 2 am on a fall day when it is raining. Once you are there, it just takes a little bit of luck to get one on the hook.

Livin’ off the Land will tell you that the Walleye is available to catch in the winter as well, but because snow doesn’t technically count as raining, it won’t spawn under normal conditions. However, if you’re really desperate to catch one in winter, you can use a Rain Totem item to simulate the rainy condition on the environment.