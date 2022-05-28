Where to get and how to use Powder of Sage in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has tons of ways for you to enhance your character, maximizing their damage output or increasing their stats. One of these enhancement methods is through tripods, which are found on your gear at Tier 3. These “tripods” directly power up the stats of your skills, such as increasing the damage or duration of a skill. You can level up these tripods, up to Level 5 (starting at Level 1), and the Powder of Sage item increases your chances of a successful level up.

When you go to the “Transfer Skill Tree” NPC in every major continent and attempt to upgrade your gear, you’ll notice you can level up your tripods here. Gear found in Chaos Dungeons can be used as fodder to upgrade your tripods, and the higher level tripod you wish to upgrade, the lower your chances of success. Here, you can use Powder of Sage to increase your chances.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see how a default upgrade from a Level 3 tripod has a success rate of 15%:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you click the “Use Support” button, then you’ll consume one Powder of Sage and increase the chances of a successful upgrade.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Powder of Sages can be found in specific instances around Lost Ark. One of the easier ways to get these items is through the Guild Shop, or Symeal Bloodstone Exchange NPC. You can get Symeal Bloodstones by participating in guild activities, further highlighting the importance of joining a guild. This is one of the more reliable ways to get the Powder of Sage item.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Another reliable way is through the new “Challenge Guardian” weekly mechanic. As a part of the rewards you get from these Guardian Raids, you’ll get chests containing a number of Powder of Sages. You can participate in a Challenge Guardian raid once a week, so don’t forget to clear all Guardian Raids to stock up on these items.

Note: You need to be item level 1302 to use these items. Powder of Sages is for characters in Tier 3, so don’t worry about these if you aren’t there yet. That’s all you need to know about where to get and how to use Powder of Sage in Lost Ark. Collect many of these items to make sure that your tripod upgrades are successful. This is a major source of damage in the game, so it’s important to maximize your tripods as much as you can.