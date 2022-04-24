Where to get Awakening: Chaos Shards and how to use them in Lost Ark

Awakening: Chaos Shards are an important consumable item in Lost Ark that allows you to use your Awakening Skill. Awakening Skills are powerful skills that each character in the game possesses that are significantly stronger than your other skills. It’s so strong that you need to buy a separate item altogether to use it.

Each time you use your Awakening Skill, an Awakening: Chaos Shard will be consumed. As a result, if you want to use this ability, you need to make sure you have Awakening: Chaos Shards on hand for the entire time. Fortunately, you don’t have to jump through hoops to get a surplus of this precious item. All you need to do is have some Silver.

Every major town in Lost Ark has a vendor that sells Awakening: Chaos Shards. Each shard costs 250 Silver, a relatively cheap amount that allows you to easily buy the item in bulk. As methods of earning Silver increase, so to does your ability to buy these items.

You can find the vendor for Awakening: Chaos Shards by heading to the combat area of each town. This is typically where you can find Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Abyssal Dungeons. In this area, look for an icon that looks like a small bag. This is where you’ll find the item in all the towns.