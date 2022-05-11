Where to get Ballista Bolts in Elden Ring

The Hand Ballista and Jar Cannon are both powerful, if slow, ranged weapons in Elden Ring. And if you find one or both of them, then you’ll want to make sure you have a good supply of ammunition. But Ballista Bolts aren’t so easy to find, especially early in the game. You might occasionally find a few lying around — for example, there are five on a corpse by the road leading northwest from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace — but if you want large quantities of Ballista Bolts, you’re better off either buying them, or else crafting the less effective Bone Ballista Bolts.

Where to buy Ballista Bolts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Several merchants sell Ballista Bolts. Those you meet earlier in the game generally have a limited supply, but later you’ll encounter merchants who’ll sell you as many Ballista Bolts as you can afford. Visit the following merchants to buy Ballista Bolts:

Patches has five Ballista Bolts for sale. You can find him in Markwater Cave, the Scenic Isle, Volcano Manor, Mt. Gelmir, or the Shaded Castel, depending on which stage of the game you’re at.

Twin Maiden Husks have five Ballista Bolts for sale, but only after you’ve given them Patches Bell Bearing, which you can only get by killing Patches.

The Isolated Merchant on the west side of the Weeping Peninsula, and the Nomadic Merchant on the east side of the Weeping Peninsula both stock a limited supply of Ballista Bolts.

The Nomadic Merchant in Mt. Gelmir has an unlimited supply of Ballista Bolts.

The Hermit Merchant at the Hermit Merchant’s Shack on the outskirts of Leyndell, Royal Capital sells Ballista Bolts.

The Nomadic Merchant on the ledge above the Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants has an unlimited supply of Ballista Bolts.

How to craft Bone Ballista Bolts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To craft the inferior, but cheaper, Bone Ballista Bolts, you’ll first need the recipe from Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [13], which can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant north of Bellum Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. You’ll then need one Hefty Beast Bone for every five Bone Ballista Bolts you want to craft. Hefty Beast Bones are dropped by larger animals such as bears and boars.