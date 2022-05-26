Where to get Copper Ore in My Time at Sandrock

One of the most vital parts of playing My Time at Sandrock is fulfilling your job as a builder. That means, of course, that you’re going to be building many things. Unfortunately, as with most things in life and games, building things doesn’t come for free, and in My Time at Sandrock, the first tier of metal that you’re going to need is Copper. There are different ways to obtain Copper, but some are more effective and accessible based on how far you’ve played into the game itself.

Copper ore can be crafted into many different things and is needed for plenty of blueprints and items for commission completion. Players who are looking to boost their Workshop’s reputation and earn themselves some extra Gols are going to want to make sure they know all the best spots for finding Copper. They’ll also want to keep in mind the value of their Recycler.

Copper from scrap

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first time you’ll encounter Copper is from Copper Scrap. This is generally found strewn around outside your Workshop. Later on, however, you’ll be able to find it in the scrapyard. Once you’ve hit the Copper Scrap, you’ll want to throw it in the Recycler, which will give you Copper Bars and some other nifty resources.

Copper from caves

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There is a cave located near the canyon bridge. If you head left before you reach the bridge and follow the terrain down, you’ll come across it. Inside you’ll find large copper deposits. You’ll need to hit the deposits with your Pickhammer if you want any returns from it.

Copper from Ruin Diving

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This unlocks later on, but you’ll be able to go Ruin Diving for ores. Ruin Diving can also give you various other resources, so it’s an invaluable tool for gathering. You’ll want to make sure that you have an upgraded Pickhammer on you and that you invest in the mining tree.