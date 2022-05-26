There are multiple materials and items you need to find and construct while exploring My Time at Sandrock. Several Grinding Saws are one of the first items you’ll need to craft and place into your Recycler. The best way to go about this is to construct your Worktable at your Workshop. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Grinding Saws in My Time at Sandrock.

Where to get Grinding Saws

You won’t be able to find Grinding Saws while exploring the game. Instead, you have to make them at your Worktable. You need two ingredients to effectively make one Grinding Saw: two Dinas and one Stone. These are much more everyday items for you to find while looking around your area, making Grinding Saws a relatively easy item to see in your inventory regularly.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Both Dinas and Stone drop from gravel resource nodes. You can find these items throughout the surrounding area of your home. They will look like small rocks on the ground, no larger than a standard boulder. You can easily mistake them for a piece of the landscape and run past them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you approach a Gravel node, you need to make sure you have your Pickhammer equipped to harvest it. After hitting it enough times, the Gravel node will explode into multiple resources, and you will automatically add them to your inventory. You can now return to your Workstation and choose to construct how many Grinding Saws you need to create. You can harvest Gravel with any level of Pickhammer, which makes these nodes extremely useful for many of your starting projects in My Time at Sandrock.