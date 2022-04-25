Where to get Kukri throwing daggers in Elden Ring, and how to use them

Kukri are heavy throwing daggers found in various locations in the Lands Between of Elden Ring. Although they are weapons, they are not classified as armaments, but rather as consumables. They scale with strength, dexterity, and arcane, inflicting heavy physical and blood loss damage from range.

The first place you can find Kukri is in Limgrave, on the corpse of a soldier next to a wrecked cart by the road between the Church of Elleh and the Gatefront Ruins. The next place is on the roof of the chapel of Stormveil Castle (you’ll find this corpse on your way to activating the Rampart Tower elevator). You can also pillage Kukri from a corpse behind the Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Only one merchant sells Kukri, and only one type of enemy drops them. So, you can buy Kukri from the Nomadic Merchant on the east side of the Weeping Peninsula. Or can farm them by killing lots of Vulgar Militiamen, which can be encountered in Liurnia of the Lakes inside the mines between Ruin-Strewn Precipice and Ravine-Veiled Village, and in the Forbidden Lands on the path between the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace and the Grand Lift of Rold Site of Grace.

To use Kukri go to equipment, then down to your quick items. Select a quick item slot, then select Kukri. Return to the game and tap down on the D-pad to switch between your different quick item slots until you see Kukri. Now find an enemy and lock on, then press Square/X to throw a Kukri at the target.