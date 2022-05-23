The Island of Time is one of the many islands in Lost Ark that has its own special mechanic to play with. Specifically, The Island of Time will have you doing a bit of fishing on its shores if you want to get that valuable Island Token. While fishing on the Island of Time, you’ll occasionally catch items called Magic Jars. These items have a specific purpose within the context of the island’s quest, so you’ll likely want to catch a few of them.

If you want to find out where to get Magic Jars and what they do in Lost Ark, here is everything you need to know.

Where to get Magic Jars in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Magic Jars are part of the Island of Time’s main quest, which involves the powerful boss Savnak being sealed in one of them and tossed into the ocean around the island. You can reach the island by traveling to the point on the world map marked above, on the southern end of the map. If you want to test your strength against this foe and have a chance to receive the Island Token, you’ll need to do some fishing around the island.

Fishing anywhere on the Island of Time will have a chance of spawning one of these Magic Jars, but that isn’t always enough to complete this quest. Not every jar that you catch on the Island of Time will contain Savnak; most merely contain mobs of enemies for you to dispatch. To find out, you’ll want to head to one of the yellow portals on the island to open up the jars and see what you have inside. These portals are located on the points marked on the map below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re lucky enough to have Savnak in one of these Magic Jars, get ready for a rough fight. He has a veritable mountain of health to get through, so you might want to bring a few friends with you to help. Also note that Savnak can only spawn once on the island at a time, so if he is already at one of the other portals, he won’t spawn at yours. Finally, he has a cooldown time of 30 minutes, so if he’s spawned recently you might need to wait to get your chance.

After all that, getting the Island Token is a matter of luck, as Savnak won’t drop one every time. It is ultimately down to the RNG gods if you will be successful or not.